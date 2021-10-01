Human remains found in abandoned utility trailer discovered north of Calgary

CALGARY -

Airdrie RCMP confirmed Friday that a utility trailer found abandoned on Township Road 252 contained human remains.

Thursday just after 6 p.m., someone reported an abandoned utility trailer in Rocky View County around Township Road 252 and Range Road 283, northeast of the Calgary city limits between Conrich and Delacour, Alta. When a tow truck arrived to tow the trailer away, it was discovered that there were human remains inside. Police were then notified.

Mounties believe the human remains were female. An autopsy will be conducted this week by the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Officer.

The trailer is described as a home made with camouflage paint on it.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes ask that anyone with information about the trailer or who may have seen the trailer in the Calgary or surrounding area, as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area of Township 252 and Range Road 283 between Sept. 24, and Sept. 27 to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.