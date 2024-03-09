CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport

    Hundreds of Afghan refugees, including many extended family members of translators who served the Allied Forces, arrived at Calgary Airport Friday. Most are moving on to live in other parts of Canada, but 44 will stay in Calgary. (X@CCISAB) Hundreds of Afghan refugees, including many extended family members of translators who served the Allied Forces, arrived at Calgary Airport Friday. Most are moving on to live in other parts of Canada, but 44 will stay in Calgary. (X@CCISAB)
    Share

    Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.

    They were received at the airport by the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society.

    Of the more than 300 refugees, 44 will call Calgary home.

    The rest will carry on to other parts of Canada.

    Among them are extended family members of those who worked as translators in Afghanistan for the Allied Forces, and fled once the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

    That made for some emotional family reunions at the Calgary International Airport.

    And as a sign of hope and respect on International Women’s Day, and a promise of a new beginning, the women in the group were each presented a single red rose.

    Each Afghan woman was presented with a red rose as a symbol of International Women's Day when they arrived at the Calgary airport Friday morning. (Photo: X@CCIBAB)

    With files from Camilla Di Giuseppe

