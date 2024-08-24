Hundreds of motorcycles take to Calgary streets to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery

Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

The organization held its 16th annual 12-Stop Ride for Recovery Saturday on a route that started at the Fresh Start office on 41 Ave N.E., then took riders on a 12-stop journey out of town where they participate in activities, uncover clues to the next destination and follow a scavenger hunt format.

The event ends Saturday evening west of the city at a location where participants enjoy dinner and a live draw for a Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycle valued at over $65,000 as well as a 50/50 Draw worth over $40,000.

For Fresh Start executive director Bruce Holstead, the event is really about raising awareness, funds and reducing stigmas around recovery from addiction.

“There is a solution to be had – addiction has no faces," Holstead said. "Brothers, sisters, fathers, colleagues, friends – it has no boundaries – and it’s about telling that story, and providing the story solution."

“The 12-stops, 12-steps kind of writes itself and throughout the day, people are going to learn about solutions that can be had.”

Holstead said somewhere between 200 and 300 are riding, because addiction impacts the lives of the entire community.

“Everybody is affected by it at one level or another,” he said, “and they come out, and support Fresh Start Recovery on today’s ride.”

'Sobriety is possible'

Fresh Start alumnus Warren Lindberg said he entered the recovery program four years ago and has remained sober ever since.

He said events such as Saturday’s send an important message.

“(The message is) that sobriety is possible,” Lindberg said. “That you can still enjoy your life after sobriety and that there’s lots and lots of people like us that are sober and trying to get sober – and that’s a fantastic opportunity to expose the community to the wonderful treatment program and wonderful after-treatment activities as well.

“It (recovery) was a year in a dark place,” he added, “but once you go through your sobriety period and learn the tools of sobriety, you get to be out in sunshine like this.

“This is fantastic.”

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow