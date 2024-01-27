Hurricanes energized by tribute to Seabrook as they trounce Pats 6-1
A special tribute was paid to a Lethbridge Hurricane legend Friday night at Enmax Centre.
Brent Seabrook was inducted into the Hurricanes’ Wall of Honour.
Seabrook played four seasons with the Hurricanes before joining the Chicago Black Hawks, who he played for from 2005 to 2020, winning three Stanley Cups along the way.
Seabrook’s #7 jersey was lifted to the rafters of the Enmax Centre, in front of a crowd of 4,427.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were turbo charged by the energy in the building, outshooting the Pats 13-2 in the first period.
They got a goal from Leo Braillard to take a 1-0 lead.
In the second, Brayden Edwards and Miguel Marques scored for the Hurricanes, countering a goal by Sam Oremba to head into the third up 3-1.
The Hurricanes kept the pedal to the metal in the third, getting two goals from Sean Tschigerl and one from Noah Chadwick to seal the deal on a 6-1 victory in front of a deliriously happy Friday night crowd.
Lethbridge outshot Regina 40-20 on the night. Harrison Meneghin picked up the win in goal.
Next up for the Hurricanes is a Tuesday night matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Enmax Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
