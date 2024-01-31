Hurricanes weather the storm early from Oil Kings before late goals give them 4-2 victory

Harrison Meneghin held off the Oil Kings in the first half of the game allowing the rest of the Lethbridge Hurricanes to rally behind him for a 4-2 win over Edmonton Tuesday night.

Edmonton came out firing, outshooting Lethbridge 27-18 over the first two periods.

Thanks to Meneghin however, the Hurricanes led 1-0 on a late second period goal by Kash Andresen, who scored his first WHL goal.

In the third, Lethbridge increased its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Logan Wormald, then Hayden Pakkala made it 3-0 11 minutes in.

Big win for the boys with Andy's first DUB goal! pic.twitter.com/tC3xBiB76m — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) January 31, 2024

The Oil Kings got on the scoreboard when Marc Lajoie scored, followed by Gavin Hodnett, before Pakkala's second of the night into an empty net made it 4-2.

Edmonton outshot Lethbridge 34-27.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a matchup with Swift Current in Saskatchewan. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Hurricanes are back at Enmax Centre Sunday, when they take on the Calgary Hitmen at 6 p.m.