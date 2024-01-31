Hurricanes weather the storm early from Oil Kings before late goals give them 4-2 victory

CALGARY
    Hayden Pakkala scored twice, helping the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 Tuesday night in Lethbridge
    Harrison Meneghin held off the Oil Kings in the first half of the game allowing the rest of the Lethbridge Hurricanes to rally behind him for a 4-2 win over Edmonton Tuesday night.

    Edmonton came out firing, outshooting Lethbridge 27-18 over the first two periods.

    Thanks to Meneghin however, the Hurricanes led 1-0 on a late second period goal by Kash Andresen, who scored his first WHL goal.

    In the third, Lethbridge increased its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Logan Wormald, then Hayden Pakkala made it 3-0 11 minutes in.

    The Oil Kings got on the scoreboard when Marc Lajoie scored, followed by Gavin Hodnett, before Pakkala's second of the night into an empty net made it 4-2.

    Edmonton outshot Lethbridge 34-27.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a matchup with Swift Current in Saskatchewan. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

    The Hurricanes are back at Enmax Centre Sunday, when they take on the Calgary Hitmen at 6 p.m.

