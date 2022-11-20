'I haven't made a complaint yet': Gondek weighs in on Chu controversy

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Saturday that she has not yet filed a complaint with the province on the latest controversy involving Coun. Sean Chu.

Saturday, Gondek was asked in a press scrum about the most recent controversy concerning Chu. That was questions concerning the next steps after it was revealed last week that Chu photographed Gondek's license plate on her personal vehicle in a secure area and provided the photo to a third party.

The discovery prompted Chu to be removed as deputy mayor for a council meeting in December, which he was scheduled to chair because Gondek will be out of town on city business.

The meeting in question was going to include a declaration of remembrance and action on violence against women.

She said that meeting may also be inappropriate for Chu to attend, especially considering previous controversy involving the Ward 4 councillor.

Chu was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1997 when he was 34 years old and a serving member of the Calgary Police Service. Chu admitted to having sexual encounters with the underage girl.

Calgary Coun. Sean Chu was re-elected in Ward 4 by a slim margin on Oct. 18.

SECURITY ISSUE

Gondek called the photograph of her personal license plate a security issue and said she's concerned for her safety.

“I am not comfortable liaising with Coun. Chu's office or entrusting him with the responsibilities of deputy mayor,” she said on Tuesday.

“I am well aware that my own experience pales in comparison to what others have had to go through. It should, however, demonstrate that working with this individual has jeopardized my safety and created fear of reprisal for speaking out.”

Gondek said she learned of the incident from a member of the public, and that she did not alert the city's integrity commissioner, but someone else did.

"I didn't want an apology, I want this man to not be able to do this job. I want him to resign," Gondek said.

On Tuesday, in council chambers, Chu agreed not to chair the December meeting and apologized for his conduct.

"I want to publicly apologize to the mayor for what I have done. I don't want to bore the public with my reasoning, but I just want to let you know that I accept the punishment, which is I am not allowed to park in executive parking – I park in the public parkade,” he said.

Gondek did not accept.

“I appreciate you making the apology. I will not accept it, Coun. Chu. You have chosen to apologize only today, when I have made this public,” she said.

'TALK TO HIM'

Saturday, Gondek was asked for an update the Chu situation.

"I don't need to comment on that," Gondek said. "Anybody that wants any information on the Sean Chu situation, please contact him directly.

"He's said a lot of things," she said. "Talk to him."

However, after a reporter asked whether she thought the province ought to launch an investigation regardless of whether one is requested, Gondek made a statement.

"I will say this about the situation," she said. "There was a complaint made about taking a photograph in a secured area. That complaint was not made by me. I haven't made a complaint yet.

"If I choose to make one, I won't be able to talk about it," she added, "so the fact that I didn't make a complaint – and I made it public what this person had done – I didn't have restrictions on me about having filed a confidential complaint – so now you know the situation.

"And you know what I've had to live with for the last 11 months," she added.

"It's not just me," she said. "This is about a 16-year-old who never got justice.

"If I was in any way able to highlight that justice never took place, I'm happy to have been a part of that process," she said.

"What I do from here remains to be seen."

With files from Damien Wood and Jordan Kanygin