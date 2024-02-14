‘I was able to reset’: Canadian speed skater Maddison Pearman reaches for the top after mental health issues

Maddison Pearman is in a good place these days. But it wasn’t always like that for the 28-year-old from Ponoka, Alberta.

Just before COVID-19 hit, the 28-year-old was dealing with mental health issues. "We have a cow/calf operation just outside of Rimby, Alberta and I didn’t realize how much I needed that.," Pearman said. "To go home and move back with my parents for three months. I was able to just reset and remember why I love speed skating.”

GREAT YEAR

When Pearman did come back to the sport, she was in a better frame of mind. She earned a spot on the 2022 Canadian Olympic team and her career has been going up ever since.

This year Pearman has won a pair of medals in team pursuit. Her coach Remmelt Eldering says all the work Pearman put in is paying off.

“I’m very proud of Maddy,” he said.

“I think Maddy is going amazing. She’s an amazing example for the younger girls and for the younger people participating in the sport. I think she’s doing very well.”

UNDER PRESSURE

Pearman says she’s learned a lot about herself over the last few years. She had to change some things in speed skating and learn not to put so much pressure on herself.

“I’ve kind of turned my mind around,” she said.

“Whether the race goes good or bad you can always learn something from it and take the positives. But also take the negatives and learn what you can do better next time.”

FASTEST ICE IN THE WORLD

This is the first time in 26 years that Calgary has hosted the World Speed Skating Championships. Pearman says it will be an exciting time for the athletes and the fans.

“We have World Cups every year but we don’t have world championships," she said. "It’s the pinnacle of every season so kind of a precursor to the Olympics.”

“Everyone’s always here skating really fast and because we’re on the fastest ice in the world, you know (there will be) fast times and maybe even some world records. It's just always exciting to have people here.”

The World Championships start on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday at the Olympic Oval.