Ice climber killed in Kananaskis avalanche Saturday

An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday afternoon.

According to Avalanche Canada, two ice climbers in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park were hit by an avalanche in Ranger Creek.

The climbers were reportedly starting their descent on foot from the base of the Lone Ranger ice climb when a wind slab avalanche hit them from above, sweeping the pair into a gully on the slope below.

A wind slab is one or more layers of snow that has been deposited by wind. This type of snowpack is often found on the sides of slopes.

Avalanche Canada said one person was partially buried and able to dig themselves up. The other climber was fully buried and died.

RCMP confirmed Sunday that rescuers were able to find the 26-year-old woman on Saturday, but did not find the 29-year-old man she was climbing with.

His body was recovered Sunday and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Avalanche Canada said the wind slab avalanche was one of many in the area on Saturday and warned that similar events will be possible Monday afternoon.