The Calgary Flames’ all-time leader in points and games played is set to return to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice on Saturday night to witness the retirement of his number 12.

“I never dreamt in my first years in the league that I’d ever have my jersey up there,” admitted Jarome Iginla on Friday afternoon. “Didn’t even dream like that, I was thrilled to be in the league, wanted to make the NHL. It’s beyond my wildest dreams and it is surreal but I think it’s cool too.”

Iginla’s jersey will be raised to the rafters where it will hang alongside Lanny McDonald’s number 9 and Mike Vernon’s number 30 prior to Saturday night’s Flames-Wild tilt. The ceremony honouring Iginla’s contributions to the franchise will include his family, friends and former teammates.

“I’ve been reminiscing and thinking of all the different memories and different guys I played with, the different years. I’m very thankful for this opportunity. It’s cool, it’s really, really neat to have my kids here and family. I know my mom and dad are excited, brother and sister and different people coming in. It’s awesome to see old teammates.”

The former Flames captain says he’s appreciative of the fact the team elected to honour him only months after he officially retired so he can share the moment with familiar faces.

“I’ve been very, very blessed and I truly have had an unbelievable time. You think of the ups and downs and it’s part of the game, the wins and the losses, but it’s an amazing job and what goes with it is the camaraderie and I miss some of those.”

“When I think back of a lot of the guys I played here with I was around a lot of great teammates, I really was.”

While reflecting on his playing days, Iginla spoke of his time in minor hockey and the friendships that remain in place to this day, his tenure in the WHL with the Kamloop Blazers, the World Junior Hockey Championships, his debut with the Flames in the 1996 Stanley Cup Playoffs, representing Canada at the Olympics, and the 2004 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

“The energy around the building it felt like it went up a ton. We hadn’t been in the playoffs for so long,” said Iginla of the 2004 playoffs that saw the team come just shy of hoisting the cup. “The fans were starved for playoff hockey and we got to give them series that could have gone either way.”

“I loved the Sea of Red but I also liked the Red Mile, that was pretty wild how the city got into it. It was awesome on TV how the city was into it with us as players. Not just the fans in the building but the whole city felt like they were into it.”

During his time with the Flames, Iginla recorded 1,095 points in 1,219 regular season games.

Iginla says he’s looking forward to standing on the Saddledome ice on Saturday and sharing the moment with his loved ones including his wife, daughter and sons. He says he’s grown increasingly nervous as the ceremony approaches and he prepares to address the fans but he is excited to be in Calgary again.

“Just trying to take it in and it’s neat to be back. I’ll probably be a little emotional.”

The ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats prior to its start. The Flames will attempt to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Wild at 8:00 p.m.

With files from CTV's Glenn Campbell