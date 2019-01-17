

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Flames will be giving one of the franchise's top players it's highest honour later this year, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The team announced the details about a jersey retirement ceremony that will take place on March 2 before their game against the Minnesota Wild.

Iginla said in the Calgary Flames newsletter that it's a 'huge honour'.

"A thrill and to be honest, a bit surreal. I am extremely grateful to the Flames ownership and organization for bestowing this tribute on me and my family."

Iginla, who was drafted 11th overall in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars, played in the NHL for 20 seasons, 16 of those with the Calgary Flames.

During his time with the team, he chalked up 525 goals, 570 assists and 1,095 points in 1,219 games.

He played his last game in April 2017 and announced his retirement from the league last summer

Only two other players have had their jerseys retired; Mike Vernon and Lanny McDonald.

Ticket prices for the game have already started to heat up as online sellers have already posted ads with the ceremony listed as a highlight.

"I'm very happy for him. It's the right thing to do."



Mikael Backlund comments on today's Jarome Iginla jersey retirement announcement. pic.twitter.com/c9r3xvLCos — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 17, 2019