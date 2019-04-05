A 22-year-old man from Sundre has been charged following an RCMP investigation into a fatal 2018 highway crash.

On the morning of December 15, 2018, an eastbound pickup truck and a westbound car collided head-on on Highway 27 near Range Road 44.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Darryl Hyslop of Olds, was pronounced dead on scene. Jaylan Armstrong, the 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck, was transported by ambulance to a Calgary hospital in non-life threatening condition.

On Thursday, March 28, a warrant was issued for Armstrong’s arrest after toxicology results from his blood sample were secured. Armstrong was wanted on charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing death.

Armstrong surrendered himself to Sundre RCMP on Thursday, April 4. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Monday, April 29.