In her honour: Evelyn Roy's family raises funds for hospital parking passes

'Evelyn believed in community and caring for other people, so this is a tangible way to show up for other families who are experiencing what we experienced.' -Heather Roy 'Evelyn believed in community and caring for other people, so this is a tangible way to show up for other families who are experiencing what we experienced.' -Heather Roy

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire

An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina