Police are looking for the victim of a possible hate-motivated assault that happened on board a CTrain in the city’s northeast on the weekend.

Police were called to an alleged assault on a CTrain, near the Rundle Station, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man started yelling at another man while on the train telling him to ‘go back to your own country.’

Police say the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the head with a piece of cardboard, while still on the train, and then he continued to yell at the victim as they both left the platform.

The two men left the area and the suspect was located after someone called police.

The victim walked away towards Sunridge Mall and police are now trying to locate him.

Police believe it was an unprovoked confrontation and say that it may have been hate-motivated.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the victim is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or emailing the Hate Crimes Coordinator at hatecrime@calgarypolice.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org