'Incredibly touched': Calgary shop repairs and replaces 24 slashed tires on Alpha House vans

Fountain Tire Shepard provided 24 tires and labour to help Alpha House get its vehicles back on the road after 13 of them had their tires slashed on Aug.11. Fountain Tire Shepard provided 24 tires and labour to help Alpha House get its vehicles back on the road after 13 of them had their tires slashed on Aug.11.

