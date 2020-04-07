CALGARY -- Leaders of a community in the United Kingdom have voted to return some important artifacts belonging to Chief Crowfoot, a Blackfoot leader in the late 19th century.

Officials with the City of Exeter, a community about three hours southwest of London, U.K., announced a number of items that once belonged to Crowfoot will be returned to the First Nation.

The regalia includes a buckskin shirt, a pair of leggings, a knife with a feather bundle, two beaded bags and a horsewhip.

Crowfoot's descendant, Chief Ouray Crowfoot, said he is pleased at the news of the return.

"The returning of this regalia will contribute to healing and reconciliation and the Great Chief’s spirit can rest easy once all his belonging are gathered from the four corners of Mother Earth and returned back to his home," he said.

Coun. Rachel Sutton, Exeter City Council's portfolio holder for climate and culture, says the return of the items will help repair the injustices against the Indigenous people of Canada.

"Giving back Crowfoot’s regalia returns control to the Siksika Nation over their cultural identity, dignity and authority and is the right thing to do," she said.

In 2015, Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park made a formal request of the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) to return the regalia.

RAMM officials then made contact with Chief Ouray Crowfoot, who confirmed the community would assume ownership of the items.

He is expected to visit Exeter once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted to attend an official ceremony to hand over the regalia.