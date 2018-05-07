Residents of two southeast neighbourhoods say they’ve been blindsided after the City of Calgary allegedly reneged on an agreement, reached only weeks ago, on future development in the area.

A new redevelopment plan for the communities of Inglewood and Ramsay was introduced two weeks ago by city officials and the proposal could pave the way for taller buildings and an influx of people.

“I just had a quick look today comparing the previous document and the one that is currently proposed and there are a lot of changes,” said one area resident who did not provide his name. “A lot more densification here.”

“I wouldn’t say the changes are drastic,” said Chris Wolfe, a senior planner with the City of Calgary, during Monday evening’s open house at Festival Hall. “We are looking at some sites that are near the station and at the entrances to the community. We are looking for people’s feedback on increasing the development density that could occur on those sites.”

Wolfe concedes that the proposed redevelopment plan differs from what was shared with residents earlier this year. “We don’t have community associations, per se, sign off on plans. It is different than what they had seen.”

Members of the Inglewood Community Association fear the plan will allow The Grid, a proposed 20-storey condo project, to be built near the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and 19 Street S.E. near the banks of the Bow River.

“Of course we want development but we also want to be able to enjoy where we live,” said Tracy Trimming, an Inglewood resident. “I think right now we’re just a little bit shell-shocked with all the construction.”

Wolfe says the City of Calgary is encouraging residents to provide feedback on the redevelopment plans for Inglewood and Ramsay. For additional information on the proposal, visit Inglewood/Ramsay Area Projects.

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin