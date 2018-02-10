Residents in Inglewood, concerned about the scope of a new highrise planned for their community, got the chance to learn a bit more about the project at an open house on Saturday.

The Grid, a project being developed by the B&A Planning Group, is a 20-storey structure containing commercial and residential space.

It’s far from being approved, but the developers want to build it on the site of an old gas station at 19 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

Residents say they’re most concerned about the size of the building.

“The absolute size of it, what they’re trying to do with it; it doesn’t match with the inherent construction or historic integrity of the rest of the neighbourhood,” said Danielle Stuart-Robson, who lives in Inglewood.

The Grid will have 173 residential units along with commercial space in the bottom floors.

Planners say it will have a landmark feature feel to it once it’s done.

“We just want it to be something that flourishes into a high-quality, very attractive, transit-oriented development,” said Daniel McGregor, senior planner with the B&A Group, earlier this week.

McGregor attended the public information session on Saturday and said that everything is still in its very early stages and the public still has quite a bit of influence on how it will take shape.

“No application has been submitted to the City of Calgary. I know there are questions on height and parking and we’re taking that feedback even into the design, and that’s definitely something we’re looking to hear from people on.”

Dan Allard, the owner of Cold Garden, where the session was held, said that discussions about the development of the community are necessary.

“This is the same reason we decided to do this brewery in Inglewood; it’s because it’s an area that’s redeveloping. It’s got a lot of old character, so a lot of outside investment is trying to make it better.”

Other residents say that while they agree with Allard’s sentiment, this project isn’t the way to do it.

“There’s not supposed to be any new residential,” said Inglewood resident Julian Hatch. “I’d be okay with, like, a three-story commercial building with some offices and a coffee shop or a bakery or something.”

This is just the first meeting that MacGregor says will take place to gather feedback on The Grid.

“The community association is holding a meeting March 1. After that, we look to submit our land use application to the city and there will certainly be more opportunity for public engagement.”

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)