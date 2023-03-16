Injured student prompts lockdown at Calgary's Father Lacombe High School

Calgary police took one person into custody on Thursday following an incident at Father Lacombe High School.

Officers were called to the southeast Calgary Catholic school at 11 a.m.

Police say a male student was found suffering from minor injuries.

The school was placed in a lockdown in order to find the suspect, who was believed to be a fellow student.

The suspect was located, at which time the lockdown was called off.

Police say there was no threat to other students or members of the public.