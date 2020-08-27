CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP have arrested a man in conjunction with an alleged road rage incident that took place early Wednesday mornng.

QEII Integrated Traffic Services responded to a call around 9:16 a.m. that someone had pointed a firearm at another driver following a road rage incident near Antler Hill, on Highway 2 north of Innisfail.

No one was injured.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and tried to stop it on Highway 2 near Highway 54, but the motorist fled at high speed.

The police chased after the driver, but stopped due to a concern for public safety.

A little while after that, the suspected vehicle was located with the help of RCMP traffic services members after it crashed into a field.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested, then transported to hospital by EMS.

Benjamin Tyson Schnieder, 34, of no fixed address, faces numerous charges including:

Pointing a firearm;

Flight from police;

Dangerous driving;

Obstructing a police officer;

Identity fraud;

Two counts of possession of stolen property;

Possession of counterfeit currency, and;

Four counts of failure to comply.

Schnieder was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Sept. 2.