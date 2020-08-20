CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect after an early morning theft of an ATM machine.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. at the Ghost Pine General Store, when two suspects gained entry into the store, then hooked up the ATM to what police believe was a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The suspects proceeded to pull the ATM out of the store, causing substantial damage.

One suspect was captured on surveillance video. He's described as male, with a heavier build, wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a dark face covering.

The vehicle is believed to be a late model crew cab white Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local police. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.