Investigation underway into structure fire west of Airdrie

An investigation is underway after a structure fire off Highway 567 west of Airdrie that took place Saturday night.

One person was transported to hospital for evaluation with non life-threatening injuries, Airdrie RCMP said in a media release sent out just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police described the blaze as a large one, but said was no current concern for public safety.

In a separate incident, Calgary police said they were investigating see whether if a Saturday night car fire north of Highway 567, was connected to the shooting of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of an Earls' Restaurant in southeast Calgary.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.