CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation underway into structure fire west of Airdrie

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)

    An investigation is underway after a structure fire off Highway 567 west of Airdrie that took place Saturday night.

    One person was transported to hospital for evaluation with non life-threatening injuries, Airdrie RCMP said in a media release sent out just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

    Police described the blaze as a large one, but said was no current concern for public safety.

    In a separate incident, Calgary police said they were investigating see whether if a Saturday night car fire north of Highway 567, was connected to the shooting of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of an Earls' Restaurant in southeast Calgary.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

