Correctional Service Canada has launched investigations into the deaths of two inmates at the Drumheller Institution within days of one another.

According to the agency, 25-year-old Brandon Lee Mirva died in custody on Tuesday, February 20 but the nature of his death has been released. Mirva was in the midst of a two-year sentence for drug trafficking offences that began in October 2017

On Saturday, February 17, 29-year-old Anatoly Eichman died while in custody. The prison was placed in lockdown following Eichman’s death while a search of the premises was conducted. Eichman has been serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for a firearm offence and had been incarcerated in June 2017.

RCMP officials confirm they have been notified of the deaths.