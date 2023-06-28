'It looks pretty good, eh?': Claresholm, Alta., erupts with pride ahead of Canada Day

CLARESHOLM, Alta. -

The normally quiet, calm community of Claresholm, Alta., is bursting with red and white pride these days.

Three weeks ago, the town started a Canada Day decorations contest for downtown businesses ahead of celebrations.

Not only have business owners jumped on board, they're pulling out all the stops.

"It just blew up and everyone joined in and before we knew it, everybody, including the gas stations, homes, cars and businesses, (all of them) were partaking," said Megan McClung, engagement co-ordinator for the Town of Claresholm.

"I think it just kind of brought this feeling of unity and pride and everyone just kept jumping on."

From window paintings to flags galore, it's hard to pass through Claresholm, Alta., these days without being overcome with Canadian pride.

This is the first time the town has put on the contest.

Those taking part paid $10 to compete, with the money going toward this Saturday's July 1 celebrations.

The contest winner will be named Claresholm's most Canadian business and get a big lunch party provided by the town.

"This is a wonderful way to show 'Go Canada' and we are like that inside ourselves, but we just don't show it as much," said Karen Linderman, local lawyer and partner at Linderman Law Office.

"So this is a great time to actually show that Canadian pride that we have."

"It looks pretty good, eh?" added Shauna Anderson, owner of The Nail Lady nail salon.

"Plus, it really encouraged a lot of local shopping. We get our Canada Day flags from Dollarama, Dollar Store, Home Hardware, all of the stores, so we're putting the money back into the community (and) it's great."

It's not just the businesses getting in on the action -- so are residents who say it's nice to see the town come together as a community.

"Seeing all the communities get together and getting up all the flags and all the decorations on the windows, I like it," said Jammie Bixby, who's been living in Claresholm for the past two years.

"It's awesome," said a group of local ladies who all work at the Claresholm Pharmasave.

"It is amazing that everybody got right into it, this year. It's great. Just decorations everywhere."

Despite it being the inaugural year for the Canada Day decorations contest, the hope is to see it grow bigger and bigger every year to come.

The Town of Claresholm will do another decoration contest in August for the Claresholm Fair Days, with this year's theme being The Good Old Days.

