

CTV News Calgary





Friends, family and community gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to an Indigenous woman who was murdered 12 years ago.

Jackie Crazybull was murdered on July 11, 2007, when she was one of five people randomly stabbed in Calgary that night. She and the other victims were lured to a car, then attacked, police say.

The others recovered from their wounds.

The attacker was never caught.

The annual Justice for Jackie walk, which wound its way through the Mission community on Sunday, is meant to pay tribute to Indigenous women who've been murdered.

"It's a true blessing for my family to have people still interested in seeing justice for Jackie after 12 years," said Sandra Manyfeathers, Crazybull's sister.

"People supporting our family—it's really heartfelt and it means a lot to our family."

Crazybull was a grandmother and mother who had a five-year-old son, who is now 17, when she was killed.