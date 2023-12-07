It might be a little cold and wet now but we're set to warm up again

We are done with the bulk of the snowfall but still, a little more is possible.

Expect on-and-off flurries to continue Thursday night through to Friday afternoon in Calgary.

Another two to four centimetres are possible before this is all done.

The weekend's weather looks pretty quiet, other than a little wind at times on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up again by the middle of next week.

It looks like a high of at least 6 C on Tuesday, and back into the double digits on Wednesday.