'It's been super cold': Airdrie firefighters camp outside for 72 hours to raise money for charity
A handful Airdrie firefighters are preparing to brave their final night sleeping outside in the extreme cold as part of a charity event.
The firefighters have been staying on top of the Toad 'n' Turtle Pubhouse & Grill on Market Street since Wednesday morning in an effort to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
They're braving the elements for 72 hours total and won't come down until 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Airdrie, like Calgary, remains under an extreme cold warning on Friday, with the temperature expected to drop to -31 C overnight.
"It's been super cold," said firefighter Rickey-Lee Devries, one of four participating.
"Sleeping overnight, it's been super cold. Minus 30 temps were a lot colder than I thought they'd be."
Devries says the cold is a great way to simulate how people with Muscular Dystrophy feel, and what they struggle with on a regular basis.
"We're raising awareness for a really good cause,” she said.
Airdrie firefighter Rickey-Lee Devries is participating in the 2023 Rooftop Campout. So how do you stay warm when you’re outside in glacial conditions?
"We've got some nice hand warmers, we've got some foot warmers," Devries said. "I'm wearing three layers under my bunker gear, wearing toques and neck-warmers.
"We may have had a few dance parties on the roof."
On Saturday, there will be a public pancake breakfast at the Toad 'n' Turtle from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with entry by donation.
Then, a silent auction will then be held at the Toad 'n' Turtle from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring live music.
The Airdrie Fire Department's Rooftop Campout is normally held annually, but took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Devries says his year marks the first time the four participating firefighters have taken part.
She says this year is probably the coldest weather experienced during the charity event.
"Last night it felt like -36 or -41, so it got pretty cold," she said.
When asked if she'd sign up to participate in the charity event again next year, Devries laughed.
"We'll see," she said.
To donate online, you can visit the Muscular Dystrophy Canada website.
