Calgary police are investigating after two people died in a serious crash on Metis Trail in northeast Calgary early Saturday morning and believe that both alcohol and speed are factors.

Police were called to the scene of a crash at Metis Trail and 128 Avenue N.E. for reports of a two-vehicle crash at about 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2009 Toyota Corolla had collided with a 2012 Hyundai.

The preliminary investigation has found the driver of the Toyota, a 42-year-old male, was turning onto eastbound 128 Avenue from the southbound lanes of Metis Trail N.E. when the Hyundai, travelling northbound, struck the other vehicle.

Two female passengers in the Toyota, a 65-year-old and a 31-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and a third passenger, a 70-year-old man who was in life-threatening condition, were both taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

Officials say speed and alcohol are suspected in the incident.

"The investigation is continuing, but we do believe speed and alcohol are going to be factors in the collision. Our collision reconstruction team has been gathering evidence and once we have the reconstruction report, we will determine on any charges that will be laid," says Acting Sergeant Dan Rogers with the CPS Traffic Unit.

Rogers says the driver of the Hyundai was arrested but later released as no charges have been laid yet.

He says the incident is particularly concerning because it comes near the end of Canadian Road Safety Week.

"May 14 to May 20 is Road Safety Week where we are focusing on all the driving habits that are dangerous and kill. That includes impaired driving, drug impaired, alcohol impaired, fatigue impaired, distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing your seatbelt," Rogers stated. "Unfortunately, May long weekend always has the stigma of having a fatality and, once again, unfortunately it’s happened."

Rogers did not release the names of the deceased but did confirm that all of the occupants of the Toyota were of the same family and were on their way home when the crash took place.

He says the incident was completely preventable.

"I don’t know how many innocent people have to die until people figure out that drinking and driving kills. Pure and simple."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously

