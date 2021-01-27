LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Avoiding the bitter Alberta winter can be a major challenge and in some cases, is outright impossible for Lethbridge’s homeless.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also increasing the risks that come with prolonged exposure to the cold.

With restrictions at the library, coffee shops and fast food locations not allowing people to dine in, it means the city’s homeless population has to spend even longer outdoors with few available options to warm up.

The shelter is one of those options but some are choosing to avoid it, saying they don’t feel it’s the best place to be during a pandemic.

“It’s scary sleeping out here but I’d rather be out here than be in there. I don’t want to catch COVID," said a woman who is currently living in Galt Park and asked to remain anonymous.

“But you will freeze in time. There’s a few [people] last year that had frostbite all over their hands and that was scary.”

Streets Alive Mission is one non-profit group looking to keep Lethbridge’s vulnerable population safe during cold snaps like the one we’ve been experiencing.

They’ve been accepting clothing donations but say inventory is getting thin.

“We’ve had a rush of people coming in for winter coats, hoodies and gloves. Gloves especially, we can never get enough gloves,” said Tracie Horvat of Streets Alive.

“Long johns are always really appreciated. Really anything that can layer and keep them nice and cozy.”

Members of the homeless community living in Galt Park say they’re incredibly grateful for all the support they receive from volunteer groups.

However, they say it’s also common for people passing by to utter racist or aggressive remarks without considering the circumstances that lead to their current living situation.

“Let them walk in my moccasins for a while. They wouldn’t last. They wouldn’t even last a minute. It’s hard out here. It’s rough,” said a woman who has spent the last three winters living on the street.

“We’ve had people rush through here that hit us, we’ve had things thrown at us, so yeah. It can be real scary out here.”

With roughly two more months of winter, there are likely more dangerously cold weeks ahead.

“I always pray for the people that give us something. It doesn’t go unknown. I want them to know that I pray for them and I thank them very much from the bottom of my heart to them," said another individual experiencing homelessness.

Streets Alive in currently accepting clothing donations at both of their Lethbridge locations.