It's looking like a fantastic long weekend, weather-wise

What a forecast to be thankful for this long weekend.

All of southern Alberta will be fantastic!

Here is a look at the Saturday forecast for Calgary – it will be chilly to start but overall, a nice fall day:

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will be spending Thanksgiving weekend with us, the weather will be mainly sunny for Saturday, Sunday and most of Monday.

The ridge will flatten out on Monday, so later in the afternoon, the winds will pick up and the clouds will increase.

Small chance of a supper-hour sprinkle on Monday, too.

Enjoy the warm, bright weather all you can – there is a significant cooling trend next week.

By late next week, the night temperatures will drop below freezing and there is even a little snow in next weekend's forecast: