'It's not a major trend': Illegal meat operations in Alberta are being carefully monitored

A review panel investigating an E. coli outbreak in child-care centres made several discoveries of illegal slaughter and sales of uninspected meat in Alberta.

Rick Hanson, the chair of the Food Safety and Licensed Facility-Based Child-Care panel, said the review panel is investigating where the food involved in the outbreak came from, after it made dozens of children severely ill in the Calgary area.

Hanson, also Calgary's former chief of police, says it made their ears perk up, to learn of illegal meat being slaughtered, processed and sold in Alberta.

"They're processing them in an illegal manner under the most unsanitary conditions you can imagine," said Hanson, chair of the Food Safety and Licensed Facility-Based Child-Care panel.

"And then they're packaging them up and they're selling them to people. The average person would be unaware."

In June, RCMP charged four Calgary men with the illegal slaughter of sheep, goats and cows in southern Alberta, following an investigation launched last November.

The charges fall under the Meat Inspection Act and Livestock Identification and Commerce Act, with four residents facing 10 charges.

Premier Danielle Smith says the province will look at illegal meat operations throughout the province.

"We continually have to investigate how widespread that is," she said Monday.

"And make sure that our laws are in sync so that there is also some accountability around that."

Janice Tranberg, the president and CEO of the Alberta and National Cattle Feeders Association, says that uninspected meat operations are not popping up at alarming rates, but insists awareness is key to keep it that way.

"It is not a major trend," she said.

"Inspection is important. It's important to ensure both the health, the food safety of the meat that we're eating, but it's also important in the humane treatment of animals."

Alberta's Beef Producers says that these operations can taint the sector and cause concern for legitimate producers.

"It does have an effect and we want consumers to feel confident that the product that they are purchasing, is safe," said general manager Brad Dubeau.

"This is something that not one of the commodities or livestock commodities would ever advocate for."

Dubeau adds that all consumers should check the packaging of any meat they purchase to have peace of mind.

"Whether it be Alberta beef or Canadian beef or that there is some sort of, quality grade that is attached to that product, it's very important that you take the time to take a look, make sure that what you are getting has been inspected and gone through the proper channels," said Dubeau.

Hanson says he spoke with the RCMP's livestock investigations team and says Alberta's producers are helping aid in catching those trying to skirt the rules.

"They were hugely supportive of providing information when they could when they got knowledge of some of these illegal abattoirs that were operating in any proximity to their farms and ranches," said Hanson.