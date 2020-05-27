CALGARY -- A Calgary man who was shot and paralyzed while on vacation in Barbados in February is finally back at home, after spending months recovering in hospital.

Ken Elliott was transferred from a Florida hospital at the beginning of March to the Foothills hospital where he has been undergoing rehabilitation.

“It’s pretty spectacular to be home and I have to extend my thanks to the people at the hospitals, doctors, nursing staff, cleaning staff even - they were all spectacular groups of people,” said Elliott.

The 65-year-old was on vacation with his wife Linda, brother and sister-in-law when two men—one armed with a machete and another a handgun—stormed inside the vacation home they were renting.

“I was trying to get them out of the house. I didn't want them anywhere near the family, as it was he was pointing the gun at my sister-in-law down on the floor and I didn’t want her getting shot,” Elliott told CTV News.

While Elliott has been recovering, the home he’s shared with his wife for the last 25 years has been undergoing major renovations to make it wheelchair accessible.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the couple has raised more than S40,000, with donations coming in from across Canada and as far away as Australia and the to help pay for the renovations.

‘From the bottom of my heart I’ve got to offer my thanks,’ said Elliott.

Police sources say two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

More to come…