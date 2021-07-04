CALGARY -- The House of Prayer Alliance Church in Calgary has been damaged after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the church located at 4924 Forego Ave. S.E. — in the community of Forest Heights — at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, "large volumes of smoke and fire" were coming from the building.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish small fires inside the church. No one was inside the church at the time, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

"Damage to the building is most extensive on the exterior with smoke damage on the interior," said CFD in a news release.

The building is owned by the Calgary Vietnamese Alliance and Sunday was the first time in over a year the full congregation had been able to meet in person to pray together, according to the church’s pastor.

“It’s so sad,” said Reverend Mabini Dabalos, the pastor of the House of Prayer Alliance Church.

“The trend of the Christian churches being vandalized, burned, on the way here I was thinking in the back of my head, ‘I hope this isn’t (related to) what’s going on in our province’.”

Fire investigators and the Calgary police arson unit are investigating the cause of the fire. Crews remained on scene through the night and into Monday morning.

"It is still too early to know what occurred at this church and investigators need time to determine if the fire was started on purpose and why," said Calgary Police Service officials in a statement released late Sunday night. "We are very aware of the current tensions in the community around residential schools and the acts of vandalism and arson that have been occurring. We will examine whether there is any connection in this case, but we are asking people in the meantime to be patient while we work to figure out what exactly happened."

According to Dabalos, the fire appeared to have been started outside the building.