'It was devastating': Medicine Hat reflects on 2013 flood

Close to 10,000 Medicine Hat residents were evacuated and more than 1,000 homes were affected. Close to 10,000 Medicine Hat residents were evacuated and more than 1,000 homes were affected.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?

A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina