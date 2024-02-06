'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps

Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.

"It was just like that," said Cherri Champagne, snapping her fingers for emphasis.

"We just had gotten a (new) lease and it said that we're going up $600."

For Champagne, who lives in one of the complex's townhouses with her daughter and two grandsons, that's just over a 30 per cent jump in rent, and it's one she cannot afford.

"It means that my daughter and my two grandsons and I are going to leave and go and move in with my dad," Champagne said.

The rent increases are not hitting all residents at the same time, as they are being applied as leases are being renewed.

Jessica Saunders is a single mother, currently off work and receiving WCB benefits.

She recently discovered her rent was increasing close to $700 a month.

"Immediately, I noticed, like quite a raise in my rent. I think it was probably close to 35 per cent," she said.

"Thankfully, I can afford it as long as I'm being very strict with my budget. But I do have two small kids. I'm a single mom. So it's going to be tight for sure."

Glenmore Gardens resident Lucia Oliveira is attempting to organize the residents to push back against the increases and find a solution for those who may be forced to leave.

"I expect a fast solution because many people, they are just out of time," Oliveira said.

"They need to decide right now in the middle of the winter. They need to decide, and they need to find another place to go."

Avenue Living took over the buildings in December.

"We manage rent increases through the Avenue Living Market Index. This index measures where Avenue Living's renewals compare in relation to market rents. The index targets to smooth out rent increases in comparison to market rent moves," company spokesperson Tammy Cho said in a statement to CTV.

"Currently, the average rent at Glenmore Gardens is 30 per cent below market rate. Given the pace at which the market rate is advancing, our renewal rates continue to be below market."

Cho also said the company is planning to spend $4 million in repairs and upgrades to the complex.

The hikes are renewing calls for caps on rent controls in Alberta.

The area's NDP MLA, Nagwan Al-Guneid, says a rent cap would allow many renters, especially seniors, to remain in their homes.

"You need the temporary measures, just a quick cap to alleviate that out-of-control increase," Al-Guneid said.

"Alberta has seen the steepest increase in rent in Canada because of our (current government's) policies."

The minister of seniors, community and social services, Jason Nixon, says rent caps will never happen under the UCP's watch.

"100 per cent, this government will never do rent control because it will devastate our economy and that will make more people homeless. Instead, we'll focus on getting more houses built," Nixon said.

"In December 2023, housing starts up in our province by 65 per cent, the largest amount of apartments ever been built in our history, and anything to do with rent control would grind to a halt."

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says Calgary's purpose-built rentals saw rent increase 14.3 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022.

That is the highest increase of any city in Canada and also represents the highest growth recorded for the city since 2007.