Japanese students get the white hat treatment in Calgary

A group of Japanese students is visiting Calgary for the first time since the pandemic started, to practice English and get white-hatted.

The group from Osaka includes 29 high school students who leave Calgary Friday.

During their stay, they practiced their English skills with local teens at school sessions each day and visited attractions in and around Calgary.

Organizers said a big part of the experience was spending time with their host families to try out new activities.

Before the pandemic shut the program down, it welcomed over 5,000 students to Canada each year.