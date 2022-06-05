Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Another “Iggy” has landed on the international hockey scene.
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
She and the majority of her teammates - born in 2004 and 2005 - were named to the Canadian roster a second time.
When the tournament initially scheduled for Jan. 8-15 in Sweden was abruptly called off two weeks before puck drop because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada announced a roster on Jan. 20 in recognition of players' efforts to make that team.
After a five-day reselection camp in Calgary in May, Canada opens the rescheduled tournament Monday against Finland in Madison.
Aware her Canadian counterparts born in 2003 couldn't play in a world under-18 championship at all - the pandemic also wiped out the 2021 tournament - Iginla appreciates wearing the Maple Leaf for the first time in her career.
“I think the first two words that come to mind are gratitude and pride,” Iginla told The Canadian Press.
University of Alberta Pandas head coach Howie Draper returns to the bench after navigating the under-18 women to gold in 2019 and silver in 2020.
Iginla, the oldest child of Jarome and Kara, compiled 18 goals and 10 assists in 22 games for Hockey Academy Kelowna's under-18 team this past season. She's committed to play for Brown University next season.
Younger brothers Tij and Joe also play hockey. Tij was drafted ninth overall by the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds in 2021.
Jarome played the majority of his 1,554 NHL games for the Calgary Flames. He holds the franchise record in goals and points.
He famously assisted on Sidney Crosby's overtime goal to win Olympic men's hockey gold for Canada in 2010, when Crosby yelled “Iggy” to indicate he was open. Jarome was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year.
“He's my dad first and that's what always comes to mind before all his other accomplishments,” Jade Iginla said.
“My dad, having played such a high level of hockey for so long ... whenever I have, say, a bad experience or something that didn't go my way, he immediately references something that happened to him, and it's always similar. It always helps to find common ground in that.”
She possesses elements of her father's power-forward game.
“What we like about Jade is she seems to really connect well with all of her teammates,” Draper said. “She seems to be able to read off them really well. She obviously has a high hockey intelligence.
“The thing that really stands out for us is her grit factor and that's something you can compare to her father. That makes it really tough for the opponent to play against you. She's got a little bit of that, which is really cool to see.
“She doesn't shy away from the tough areas. She protects the puck really well and as a result, she creates great opportunities for her teammates and linemates.
“She's fun to watch just like all the rest of these girls. They all have some special elements. In that way, I think we have a really strong group.”
Hockey Canada held a panel during selection camp with some women's national-team players who won Olympic gold in Beijing in February.
“They just spewed wisdom,” Iginla said.
Among them was 25-year-old defender Micah Zandee-Hart, who won world under-18 gold in 2014 and captained the team to silver the following year.
“I asked about leadership and how everyone can be their own leader, being different personalities, being more quiet or loud,” Iginla recalled.
“Micah had a great answer about really just leaning into what you can do. If that means making conversation with the person next to you, and that pushes you out of your comfort zone today, then that's a good day.”
Canada lost its lone pre-tournament game 3-1 to the United States. Iginla's Kelowna teammate Brooke Disher of Lake Country, B.C., was named under-18 captain.
Defender Sarah MacEachern of Cornwall, Ont., and forward Karel Prefontaine of Gatineau, Que., were chosen assistant captains.
Two-thirds of Canada's Olympic team played in a world under-18 championship at some point in their careers. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and veteran forward Natalie Spooner appeared in the first in 2008.
Canada is in Group A in Wisconsin alongside the Finns, Sweden and the host United States. Czechia, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland comprise Group B.
After facing the Finns on Monday, Canada meets Sweden on Tuesday and caps the preliminary round Thursday against the U.S.
The quarterfinals are Friday, followed by Sunday's semifinals and Monday's medal games.
The players' fears in January over whether there would be no world under-18-championship for a second straight year has been replaced by a drive to get the gold medal.
“They're like animals that have been caged for a significant period of time and you just let them out of that cage,” Draper said. “The energy, the excitement and enthusiasm is at a high level right now.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Canada celebrates final days of Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities
Canada has joined much of the world in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee marking her historic 70 years on the British throne.
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Soccer referee has final game on same field he first refed on in 1987
Dave Gantar, an internationally renowned soccer referee, was able to close out his career on the same field he began it on in 1987.
-
Raising awareness and money for mental health supports
The second annual Ride Don’t Hide event kicked off Saturday to promote and raise money for mental health awareness and support.
Vancouver
-
A woman suing a driver for running a red light lied 'emphatically and often' about some things. How much does that matter?
A British Columbia woman who's had a hard time keeping a job and is still being treated years after a crash lied "emphatically and often" about something during a trial – but how much does that matter?
-
COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts
A lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned.
-
'Informal' family court promising for B.C. domestic violence victims: advocates
A family court pilot project in British Columbia may be a promising solution for domestic violence victims trying to navigate a confusing and intimidating legal system, advocates say.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after man dies while swimming at Three Mile Lake
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a 31-year-old man died while swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S.
-
Candlelight vigil in Halifax marks 100 days since teenager's disappearance
A candlelight vigil was held in Halifax Saturday night to mark 100 days since a teenage boy disappeared.
Vancouver Island
-
New Walmart to open at Hillside Shopping Centre
A new Walmart Supercentre is slated to open at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria this month.
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
B.C. pledges $359M in new funding to fight wildfires
On Friday, the province announced $359 million in new funding for fighting and preventing wildfires in budget 2022.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
-
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The CHEO Telethon is underway on CTV Ottawa
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. today. You can call 613-730-CHEO (2436) or toll free at 1-833-744-2436 to donate.
-
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week
The results of the Ontario election, a spike in handgun purchases, and declining home sale prices in the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
Gunshot reports prompts police response in Kitchener
A report of gunshots has prompted an early morning police response near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger
A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.
-
Hard rain is going to fall across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northeastern Ontario communities as heavy rains are expected beginning Monday.
-
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Winnipeg
-
'A tremendous day': Pride celebrations sweep through downtown Winnipeg
The Pride celebration swept through Downtown Winnipeg Sunday as thousands of people marched in the parade – a reminder for many of how far the province has come and how far it still needs to go.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Regina
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'