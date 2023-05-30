John Daly confirms participation in Calgary's 2023 Shaw Charity Classic
Two-time major championship winner John Daly has confirmed he will play in the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic from Aug. 14-20, the tournament announced Tuesday.
Daly, who won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the U.S. Open in 1995, will make his third appearance at Canada's lone event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
The 57-year-old American famously drove halfway across America as a 25-year-old rookie the night before the first round of his PGA Championship win.
The Charity Classic previously announced that last year's winner Jerry Kelly is returning to defend his title.
Kelly, a 56-year-old American, finished tied for the lead with a three-round total of 9-under 201 last year before beating John Huston in a one-hole playoff to win the tournament.
The event will take place at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Federal politicians congratulate Alberta's Danielle Smith on election win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her election win, after she called out his 'harmful' energy policies in her victory speech.
Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI
Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
Liberals still have faith in David Johnston's work on foreign meddling: House leader
Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal Liberals still have faith in the man they appointed to investigate the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video telling people why they should boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Edmonton
-
23 additional charges laid in series of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton
The man who allegedly caused a number of crashes and committed violent carjackings in Edmonton earlier this month is facing an additional 23 charges.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Resource crisis at Surrey hospital leads to 1 newborn death and countless near misses: frontline workers
A group of women’s health providers at Surrey Memorial Hospital is the latest working on the frontline to raise alarms about British Columbia’s deteriorating healthcare system.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.
Atlantic
-
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
-
Some Halifax residents say they received confusing communication amid wildfire
As wildfires grew and traveled through the suburban area northwest of Halifax, some of the 16,000 evacuated residents say they received confusing advice about what to do.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out-of-control, grows to over 10,000 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has grown to more than 10,300 hectares.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.
-
NEW
NEW | Massive superyacht with helicopter pad docks in Victoria
A 62-metre superyacht has made B.C.'s capital its latest port of call.
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
Toronto
-
Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
-
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video telling people why they should boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
Montreal
-
Driver who crashed into Montreal bus shelter dies in hospital
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Montreal bus shelter on Friday has died. Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Tuesday that the 21-year-old driver, who was in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries.
-
Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
-
Here's which ten roads have been named the worst in Quebec
Of all the poorly marked, pothole-laden places to drive in Quebec, ten have cracked an annual list of the province's worst roads, and none are in Montreal. According to CAA-Quebec, about 5,800 road users submitted their votes between April 12 and May 8, 2023.
Ottawa
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Carling Avenue still the worst road in Ottawa according to annual poll
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
-
Firefighters battle roof fire overnight in Metcalfe
Ottawa firefighters encountered a challenging fire in Metcalfe overnight.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
SIU investigating after man shot by Brantford police officer
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer shot a 27-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP not investigating historic rape case involving church elder, woman says
A woman who says she survived years of sexual abuse at the hands of a church elder in Maple Creek is questioning why police haven't laid charges in her case.
-
'I don't care what people think': Undersized Blades prospect looks forward to proving people wrong
The Blades drafted Benjamin Bowtell in the sixth round of the 2023 Bantam Draft back in April.
-
'It’s very nice': Sask. woman wins $100K playing Lotto 6-49
A woman from Rosthern, Saskatchewan has won $100,000 on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway reopened
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 1 PM
LIVE AT 1 PM | Manitoba RCMP to release information on authority figure arrested for youth sexual assault
The Manitoba RCMP is set to release information following the arrest of an authority figure for the sexual assault of a youth in a First Nation community.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Regina
-
Regina school 'bulging at the seams' as funding shortfall looms
Members of the Argyle School Community Council (ASCC) are worried current classroom capacity issues will only be compounded by provincial funding shortfalls expected in the next school year.
-
Sask. RCMP not investigating historic rape case involving church elder, woman says
A woman who says she survived years of sexual abuse at the hands of a church elder in Maple Creek is questioning why police haven't laid charges in her case.
-
RCMP at scene of serious collision near Weyburn, Sask.
Weyburn and Fillmore RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13 about 16 kilometres east of Weyburn.