CALGARY -- A Calgary judge has dismissed a so-called Jordan application filed by accused murderer Stephane Parent, arguing his right to a speedy trial was violated.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld ruled Parent’s case will proceed next year.

Parent, 52, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of his former girlfriend, Adrienne McColl. The 21-year-old's body was discovered in a farmer's field near Nanton, Alta. in 2002. Parent was arrested in Quebec in 2018. Nanton is about 90 kilometres south of Calgary.

Parent was supposed to go on trial in March 2020, but jury trials in Alberta were adjourned because of COVID-19.

Court heard shorty before his new trial was to begin in November 2020, Parent filed a hand-written Jordan application, against his lawyers advice. Parent’s lawyer withdrew from the file, and the case was adjourned again.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision sets a firm time limit of 30 months between the time charges are laid until the end of a trial, for serious matters such as Parents.

Parent’s court proceedings will take longer than 43 months, according to the scheduled end date for the trial.

But the judge dismissed Parent’s application, blaming defence delays and unforeseen circumstances with the global pandemic, calling it a “discreet exceptional event,” and saying when those factors are taken into account the delay is around 26 months, which is below the presumptive ceiling.

Parent will face a jury in September 2021.

