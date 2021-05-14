CALGARY -- A judge has dismissed a challenge of the United Conservative government's inquiry into whether foreign groups have conspired against Alberta's oil industry.

The environmental law firm Ecojustice alleged the Public Inquiry Into Funding of Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns is biased against charities that have raised concerns about the industry.

It had asked a judge to strike down the inquiry that it calls politically motivated.

On Thursday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Horner dismissed the application in its entirety, saying Ecojustice failed to establish grounds for three arguments including reasonable apprehension of bias, improper purpose or that the inquiry falls outside Alberta’s jurisdiction.

Justice Horner says a full written decision with her reasoning will be available next week.

The provincial government and some industry leaders have said Canadian environmental charities that accept U.S. funding are part of a plot against Alberta's energy industry.

In a release, Ecojustice says it is "disappointed by today’s ruling from Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench giving Premier Jason Kenney’s controversial and beleaguered public inquiry into 'anti-Alberta' activities the green light to proceed."

“We lost the court case, but we won the debate," said Devon Page, executive director at Ecojustice.

"The Alberta government’s public inquiry long ago lost all credibility. Most importantly, our court case successfully neutralized the premier’s primary goal which was to target and silence Canadians and Canadian charities who want to break the fossil fuel industries’ stranglehold on Alberta’s climate and energy policy.

“Our biggest concern is that this emboldens an Alberta government that is completely out of touch with the climate crisis. We need to look no further than this government’s disastrous attempt to open parts of the Rockies up for coal mining, or its failed attempt to challenge the price on carbon and its upcoming challenge to federal environmental assessment legislation. When we need bold action, the Alberta government is recycling policies from the 1950s."

The province has said the plot aims to block pipelines and landlock Alberta's oil to benefit its American competitors.

Legal scholars and non-profit groups say the inquiry is an attempt to bully and silence industry critics.

The inquiry's final report, already delayed, is due May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021

With files from CTV Calgary's Teri Fikowski