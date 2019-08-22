With school just around the corner, many kids are getting in their last summer camp.

At Silver Springs Golf and Country Club, a group of kids aged 10 to 15 are not only learning about golf, they’re also learning about business.

The camp is hosted by the Junior Development Organization and John Deneer, the golf instructor, says the kids are having a ball.

"They’re getting basic golf instruction, playing games and competing," he said. "And then, on the business side, we’re kind of giving them basics. In a sense, starting their own business. They’re creating business plans, marketing, promoting, managing the money, the accounting - everything."

Cole Dehod has really enjoyed the camp, calling it a perfect blend of those two elements and he’s learned a lot.

"It’s golf but it’s also business that has a factor in it," he said. "It adds a lot more components of golf because you have to learn how to do business."

From the course to the boardroom, that’s where the kids are learning to run a lemonade stand.

Stacie Hansen says she really enjoys the business side of things.

"The business side is really fun because you get to bring the lemonade, the balloons and the tables. It’s really fun to be in charge of something."

Many may think the kids would favour the golf part of camp, but Deneer says that’s not the case.

"I almost think they enjoy selling their lemonade better than the golf. They’re making their dollars," he laughs.

The camp wraps up on Friday at Silver Springs Golf and Country Club.