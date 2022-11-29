K-Country specialists offer hours, eyes, well-educated guesses to help keep you alive through avalanche season

Public safety specialist Jeremy Mackenzie checks over one of four real-time weather stations in the Kananaskis Valley. Public safety specialist Jeremy Mackenzie checks over one of four real-time weather stations in the Kananaskis Valley.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina