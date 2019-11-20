CALGARY – Country music superstar Keith Urban, the 2019 Grey Cup halftime show performer, will return to Calgary next summer to headline the closing night of Country Thunder.

Urban is the first leaked artist confirmation for the annual music festival that will take place at Prairie Winds Park from Aug. 21 to 23, 2020.

Fans will have an opportunity to catch Urban perform ahead of his Country Thunder appearance as the Australian will play live Sunday at McMahon Stadium during halftime of the 2019 Grey Cup.

"Keith Urban is one of the greatest country superstars of this generation," said Troy Volhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, in a statement released Wednesday. "If we were going to give away one secret … this seemed like the perfect time to do so."

Urban's performance at Country Thunder will be his lone Alberta stop in 2020.

Country Thunder tickets are currently available on the festival's website. The complete festival lineup is expected to be released in the coming weeks, ahead of winter's arrival.