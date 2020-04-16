CALGARY -- The Alberta NDP is demanding the province do more to provide supports for families who are now teaching their children at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said families who have been forced to teach their children at home have found the transition "very challenging."

"Many don't have the extra cash to buy the things they need to help their kids succeed."

In order to help with that deficit, Hoffman proposed the provincial government provide a one-time payment of $250 for each child enrolled in preschool and K-12 education and $300 for each child with special needs. That money could then be used to help families buy the necessary supplies they need to foster proper learning in an at-home environment.

"This could include technology like tablets, laptops, web-cameras, and things like books, art supplies, science materials and sporting equipment," the NDP said in a release.

The proposal would be in line with a similar move made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on April 6.

Ford's government launched an online portal for families to apply for a one-time payment of $200 per child 12 years of age and under and $250 for dependants with special needs from birth to age 21.

About $340 million was set aside for the benefit from that province's $17 billion rescue package.

However, Alberta's provincial government says families will not be seeing a similar payout.

Colin Aitchison, press secretary for the minister of education, says school boards have all the funding they require to support students and families in the "teacher-directed, at-home learning environment."

"Our expectation is that school authorities will work with parents to ensure that every student, regardless of their geography or socioeconomic status, has the supports they need to continue receiving a world-class, high-quality education."

The provincial government does provide funding to parents who home school their children on a regular basis, but Aitchison says the circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic are different.

He says the programming provided by school boards is still directed by teaching staff, not by parents, so no additional funding will be given.

The Alberta NDP says the total cost of a financial support program, similar to the one in Ontario, would be $190 million.

(With files from CTV Toronto)