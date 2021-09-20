Kerby Centre offering free vaccine passport printing for Calgary seniors

CALGARY -

Seniors who need a copy of their Alberta vaccine passport can head over to the Kerby Centre in southwest Calgary for a free printout of the document.

Officials with the Kerby Centre said Monday they will be helping seniors take advantage of the new Restrictions Exemption Program by printing off the vaccination records free of charge.

“The Government of Alberta’s new vaccine record website has made it easy for Albertans to create a card they can print or save to their phone,” Kerby Centre CEO Larry Mathieson said in a news release.

“However, recent statistics show that only 60 per cent of seniors have smartphones.”

To access your vaccine record you will need to have your health care number, date of birth and know the month one of your inoculations was administered.

The Kerby Centre said it won't be storing or keeping anyone's personal information.

Seniors can make an appointment ahead of time by calling the centre’s Information Resources department at 403-705-3246.

Walk-ins are also accepted.

The Kerby Centre, which helps seniors navigate government services, benefits, and form submissions, is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.