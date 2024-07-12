Kids Cancer Care's Ride of Courage aims to raise $250K

CALGARY
    Kids Cancer Care Alberta's Ride of Courage will take participants on marathon bike rides that are between 300 and 600 kilometres in length.
    In celebration of his 10th anniversary as a cancer survivor, Calgarian Brock Wiebe is cycling for three days in Kids Cancer Care's Ride of Courage.

    On Friday, 38 cyclists, including Wiebe, began their ride in Water Valley, Alta., raising funds to send Alberta children affected by cancer, to camp.

    "Camp shaped who I am today; it made me a better person," he said.

    "It gave me leadership skills that will only pay dividends, and it opened up my compassion. I want to make that possible for other kids."

    Wiebe's diagnosis of Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma came when he was 16 years old.

    By the time his treatment was complete, his only option was to become a Camp Kindle counsellor as opposed to an attendee.

    He explains that being at camp is an eye-opening experience, which changed his outlook on life.

    "Seeing innocent children go through cancer while keeping a smile on their faces, shows you that no matter your situation, you can always be positive and you can always have fun," he said.

    During his time working at Camp Kindle, he was part of a team that hosted cyclists in Tour for Kids Alberta, now called the Ride of Courage.

    "The energy was phenomenal," he recalled. "I thought, 'Maybe one day I'll do this.' Now, it's come full circle and it's my turn to give back."

    Camp Kindle is owned and operated by the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta.

    There are three options for participants; a three-day group ride, a one-day Sunday group ride, and a flex-ride for individuals who prefer cycling on their own.

    The options provide the opportunity for riders to cycle anywhere between 300 and 600 kilometres.

    The goal of the ride is to raise $250,000 towards Kids Cancer Care camp programs.

