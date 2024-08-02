Wheel falls off trailer on Stoney Trail, striking windshield

A wheel fell off a trailer and struck the windshield of a car on Stoney Trail Friday.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. approaching Deerfoot Trail N.E., when police received reports that a wheel came off a trailer being towed by a truck, and shattered the windshield of a second car.

No one was injured, police say.

An investigation is underway into what caused the wheel to fall off.