CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wheel falls off trailer on Stoney Trail, striking windshield

    A tire fell off a trailer on Stoney Trail Friday afternoon, striking a vehicle travelling behind in the windshield. No one was injured. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) A tire fell off a trailer on Stoney Trail Friday afternoon, striking a vehicle travelling behind in the windshield. No one was injured. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    A wheel fell off a trailer and struck the windshield of a car on Stoney Trail Friday.

    The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. approaching Deerfoot Trail N.E., when police received reports that a wheel came off a trailer being towed by a truck, and shattered the windshield of a second car.

    No one was injured, police say.

    An investigation is underway into what caused the wheel to fall off.

