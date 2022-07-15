Kind stranger saves national anthem singer Michela Sheedy from being late to Stampede rodeo gig

When singer Michela Sheedy's car broke down just before her gig performing the national anthem at the Calgary Stampede rodeo Monday, a stranger named Ajay rode to her rescue.

Sheedy, a country music artist who became one of the Flames' national anthem singers, was on her way from Okotoks to performing the national anthem at the Calgary Stampede when her car stalled.

The 2008 Ford Escape was a gift from her grandfather, and in fact Sheedy was working Stampede events to retire the somewhat rustic ride and buy a new one.

Sheedy’s car stalled near the Okotoks branch of the Canadian Brewhouse on Southridge Drive. She felt stressed out and very worried, and was contacting her family on finding a good tow truck after the RCMP helped her get the car off the road.

This is where Ajay Chattha comes in. An unemployed criminal justice graduate from MRU, Chatta was on his way back from dropping his sister and getting gas, when he saw Sheedy with her non-operational Ford Escape.

"She looked like visibly in distress, and I asked if she needed help," Chattha said. "She explained the situation and then I said I was free, and I didn’t have anything going on, so I figured, might as well just give her a ride."

He said that he took a good look at what feelings that she was experiencing, and put himself in that situation.

"I was just like, sad for her, I couldn’t imagine anything like that happening, I just feel like that kind of stuff, like your car breaks down – (there's) never a convenient time, this was such an inconvenient time for her."

Sheedy was skeptical at first at Chattha’s offer to help, but then accepted it.

She left all of her gear - and Stampede parking pass - behind in the car, which was subsequently towed.

After being picked up, Sheedy bheld out hope that she would make it in time.

"I feel like she had hope that she would get there on time. Before I got there, she was saying she really did not think she was going to make it to Stampede," Chattha said.

At the gates, Chattha was treated akin to what he feels like a celebrity chauffeur, and was given access to the backstage of the Stampede. This was due to Sheedy’s contacts in the Stampede, who were filled in regarding the situation.

"When we got there, her contact was already waiting and gave her like a backstage pass," he said.

"As soon as I got there, there was like a pass for us, just to you know put up on my car," he added.

Sheedy showed Chattha around the grandstand's backstage area, and was able to to perform the national anthem in the rodeo thanks to Chattha’s empathy and assistance. Chattha said that Sheedy gave a great performance.

Later, Chattha would bring Sheedy back to Okotoks for a gig with a corporate party she was doing in the afternoon, and eventually got all of her gear back.

On Twitter, Sheedy praised Chathta for his help, calling him a hero, and hoped he enjoyed his first rodeo.

Meet AJ. He is my hero. We just met today ♥️



My car broke down while I was on my way to sing the anthem at the @calgarystampede



AJ saved me and I made it to show on time



It’s been a crazy #Stampede so far but very memorable



Thank you AJ. Hope you enjoyed your first rodeo! pic.twitter.com/yHxB8pu8Du — Michela Sheedy (@michelasheedy) July 11, 2022

Chattha said that he is just glad he helped someone in need.

"I was happy that I could help."