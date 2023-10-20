Klomp,Musse named finalists for CPL Player of the Year as Cavalry FC prepare for showdown with Pacific FC

Cavalry defender Dan Klomp and forward Ali Musse have both been nominated for Player of the Year, the Canadian Premier League announced Friday.

Klomp and Musse are on a short list of nominees including Kyle Bekker of Forge FC, Lorenzo Callegari of HFXWanderers FC and Manny Aparicio of Pacific FC, who will be the Cavalry's opponent Saturday afternoon at ATCO Field.

The Player of the Year will be decided through voting by CPL club technical leadership and select media members. He'll be announced next Thursday in Hamilton, Ontt., as part of the CPL Final weekend festivities.

Klomp appeared in every minute the Cavalry played in 2023 and was one of the anchors of a league-best defence.

Musse scored five goals and added six assists, created 46 scoring chances, the second-most dribbles (70) and was a central focus of the Cavalry offensive attack.

The winner receives a piece of Inuit soapstone carved by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik.

Friday, Cavalry FC manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. stressed that his team still has every intention of winning a unique double championship this year, claiming both the regular season and playoff belts.

"Absolutely," Wheeldon said. "Once we lifted one trophy (for winning the regular-season title), we said, 'We have two games to lift another'. That hasn't changed. We still have two games to lift another (trophy). So all it is it's been a reset and I think sometimes, you have to be humbled and because it's that bit of adversity, that leads you onto greater things.

Tomorrow we will find out who the second 2023 CPL Finalist will be as @CPLCavalryFC hosts @Pacificfccpl for their semifinal ⚽



The Tridents were victorious when these sides met at the same stage in 2021. Can the Cavs get some revenge this time around? 👀#CanPL I 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/b1cYC6fNd8 — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) October 20, 2023

"We had that at the start of the season when we didn't win for six games. That bit of adversity made us stronger and I'm sure it's the same focus here. We get to go again on Saturday, and you can see with the guys, they want to put it right. They don't feel it was a bad performance – it was a bit of luck here and a bit of magic there – and we finished the game strong, so we go into the game feeling confident about ourselves. One defeat doesn't make you a losing team nor does one win make you a winning team."

🎙️ Pre-Match Presser



"We said - Once we'd lifted one trophy, we had two games to lift another ... that hasn't changed. We still have two games to lift another." - @tommywheeldonjr#CavsFC #CPL #CPLPlayoffs2023 pic.twitter.com/joRpiIm7ul — Cavalry FC (@CPLCavalryFC) October 20, 2023

The winner of Saturday's match advances to the league championship against Forge FC next Saturday, Oct. 28.

Game time Saturday at ATCO Field is 2 p.m.