'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness

"What we don't know can hurt us."

That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.

"We see about 108,000 new strokes a year in Canada," said Dr. Sean Dukelow, medical director of stroke and rehabilitation for the Calgary Stroke Program.

"There's almost 900,000 people living with the effects of stroke."

World Stroke Day is Oct. 29 and one of the driving forces behind having a stroke is heart disease -- something Calgary's Heather Evans has experienced firsthand.

"I come from a family of eight siblings. Five of them have passed away from heart disease," Evans said.

In 2004, when Evans was 39 years old, she had two heart attacks in one day.

"They had to put a stent in my right artery. It was 100 per cent blocked," Evans said.

"If they didn't have stents, I wouldn't be here today and I wouldn't have 20 more years with my family."

Although the death rate from heart disease and stroke has declined over the past 70 years, the Heart and Stroke Foundation says it's still the second-leading cause of death in Canada behind cancer.

"We still have 3.5 million Canadians living with heart disease and stroke," said Samantha Berscht, director of health policy and systems at the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"Unfortunately, there are still a lot of misunderstandings about what the conditions entail and really what people can do to prevent some of these conditions or to take action when they see some of these conditions."

Dukelow says the first preventative steps all Canadians can take is to research their family health history and learn about early diagnosis and disease management.

"Think about exercise. Think about your nutrition -- a healthy diet may save you from having a stroke."

Nearly two decades after her heart attacks, Evans is now a general manager at a Calgary gym where she encourages her clients to focus on their heart health.

"What I've found of the years of doing this job is people don't prioritize themselves," Evans said.

"'Oh no, I've got two jobs -- I'm too busy,' You know what? What are you going to be if you're not here because you didn't take care of your health?"

For more information on heart disease and stroke, visit heartandstroke.ca.