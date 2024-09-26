Kuna, the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary's first resident, has died

The wolfdog that inspired the creation of Alberta's Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary has passed away.

Officials say Kuna died peacefully on Sept. 17 at the age of 15.

"Kuna’s journey began as a young pup with founder Georgina De Caigny, and from that single bond grew the idea for what would become Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary," said a Thursday news release.

"Kuna inspired the creation of a safe haven for countless wolfdogs in need, many of whom would have had nowhere else to go."

Officials say the location wouldn't exist if not for Kuna, and that her influence was unparalleled.

"As the first wolfdog of Yamnuska, she was its heart. Kuna helped educate visitors, build awareness and connect people to the mission of protecting and rescuing wolfdogs.

"Her gentle, captivating nature left a lasting impression on everyone she met."

There are currently 58 wolfdogs at the sanctuary, which is located in Cochrane, roughly a 30 minute drive from Calgary.